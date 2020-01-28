The Feed: L’explorateur Rebooted And Revery’s Big Plans

Restaurateur Neal Brown is firing up his antigriddle for a pop-up tribute to his trailblazing Broad Ripple restaurant, L’explorateur, which closed 12 years ago. Let that sink in. The $125 dinner on Feb. 23 will feature multiple courses, beverage pairings, and pastry chef Ben Hardy of The Gallery Pastry Shop. Reserve your spot here.

Revery‘s (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164) Instagram account shared a final artist rendering of new construction tentatively named Implement in downtown Greenwood. The restaurant dropped its first hint about the project in early 2019. No details yet, except that it will be “family friendly,” and that it is scheduled for completion in November 2020.

Flatland Kitchen updated the look and branding of Upland College Avenue Tasting Room (4842 N. College Ave., 317-602-3931), brightening the former Open Society space with the design team’s signature bright hues and color block graphics on pale walls (see also: Love Handle and Strange Bird).

Fishers District is the sight of the newest Sangiovese Ristorante, which will host a soft opening next week leading up to the official debut of the Italian restaurant’s second location.

MENU CHANGES

Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) is whipping up a Super Bowl potpie filled with white cheddar­–bacon macaroni and cheese.