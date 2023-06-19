The Feed: Liberty Street, Nando’s, And More

Mixology-focused Liberty Street (653 Massachusetts Ave.) plans to reopen, following a 20-month hiatus.

A northside favorite, Keystone Sports Review will relocate from its home of 33 years on Keystone Avenue (which closed last month) to the former Birdys spot at 2131 E. 71st Street.

Nando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine (834 E. 64th St., 317-377-4779) has moved into the location that once housed the original Sangrita in Broad Ripple.

Bluebeard chef and co-owner Abbi Merriss is the featured chef at The Galt House Hotel along Louisville’s riverfront. Her dish, peppered beef carpaccio with Four Roses Bourbon teriyaki sauce, will be available until August 31 as part of the hotel’s quarterly Urban Bourbon Trail Chef Series,