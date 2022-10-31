The Feed: Lick, Soulshine Vegan Cafe, And More

Small-batch ice cream maker Lick plans to open another scoop shop this month in Broad Ripple.

Moving into the former Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe location, Soulshine Vegan Cafe (6516 Ferguson St., 317-974-9514) officially opens tomorrow, November 1, serving up sandwiches, wraps, tacos, breakfast goodies, and coffee.

From the owners of Taxman Brewing Co., Pizza & Libations (75 N. Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-771-3165) also makes its debut tomorrow.

After packing up its signature big red barn in 2020, Westfield gourmet market Rail has reopened at its new spot at 3400 Nancy St. Customers can stop in Wednesday through Sunday for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, and cocktails.

Indy’s first daiquiri-themed establishment, The Daiquiri Factory (1634 S. East St.) is expected to open next spring, helmed by first-time restaurant owner Darren Moore, who will pull inspiration from New Orleans and Houston. ​

On December 2, Hotel Tango Distillery​ (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) will host a Salute to Santa event to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

21 North Eatery (21 N. Jefferson St., Martinsville, 765-315-0767​) is hosting a tequila-pairing dinner on December 3 and a bourbon-pairing dinner on December 10.

Due to an extensive remodel, Chuck’s Coney Island (2932 E. 10th St., 317-426-4945) will be closed until early 2023. The remodel will bring a larger kitchen, a dining area, and an outdoor patio for the warmer months.

Verde Flavors of Mexico has a new Zionsville location in the works. It is expected to open in December.