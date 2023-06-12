The Feed: LiftOff Creamery, Mochinut, And More

LiftOff Creamery plans to open a location in Irvington at 5539 E. Washington Street.

Friday’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site (1230 N. Delaware St.) welcomes more than 30 food and retail vendors as well as music and activities during this federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans

National (215 E. 38th St.) will host Cars & Gravy this Saturday 9 a.m.–noon. As billed, the parking-lot event pairs a car show with homemade biscuits and gravy.

Plant-based eatery The Alkaline Electric Goddess has opened a location in Circle Centre’s food court.

Hotel Tango Distillery announced that it will close its Zionsville tasting room on July 1.

Doughnut and boba chain Mochinut opened its 149th location in Plainfield at 2683 E. Main Street.