The Feed: Lil Rook, Rolli, And More

Beginning this weekend, Carlos Salazar’s Lil Rook food truck will park at the Noblesville farmers market every Saturday from 8 a.m.­ to noon. The menu will include skewers, steamed buns, and a breakfast bowl with Filipino sausage, jammy egg, and fried garlic rice.

Rolli, a high-concept sushi restaurant, opened over the weekend inside The Garage food hall.

Broad Ripple Bistro (6331 Guilford Ave.) is now open at the storied address that once housed Corner Wine Bar.

On May 17, Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) will host an Australian wine dinner with Mollydooker Wines.

Chicken Scratch (5308 N. Keystone Ave., 317-426-3457) announced that it has landed a second location, this one with dine-in space.

On May 20, four alleyways around Noblesville’s downtown square will get decked out with tables and chairs for a Brunch & Blooms event to coincide with the town’s Indiana Peony Festival. Participating restaurants include 9th Street Bistro, Nesst, Uptown Cafe, Texy Mexy, Syd’s Fine Food & Spirits, and Primeval Brewing.

Bier Brewery (5133 E. 65th St.) is throwing a Bierfest on May 13. The event from 2 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot promises dog races, music, food, and a special can release of the brewery’s German Style Festbier Lager.