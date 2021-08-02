The Feed: Liter House, Ash & Elm, And More

Liter House is bringing back plated, chef-focused dinners, now that they’ve put so much work into remodeling the dining room to be more event friendly. The dinners will be focused around German and German-inspired dishes, with Deutschland-style beers on tap. The first one kicked off the series last week, but there are many more on the horizon for a twice-monthly German dinner.

Broad Ripple stalwart Union Jack Pub announced the purchase of the building across the street from its current location, in the former home of (most recently) Seraphim Asian Grill. Now, you’ll be able to enjoy everything you already love about the British-style soccer bar, just with a lot more room to spread out on the deck and inside.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is hosting a S’mores on the Circle event on Friday, featuring $5 chef-created gourmet gooey treats.

Gomez BBQ is saying goodbye to its original location in City Market, another major tent pole that has come down at the historic food hall. Since 2017, the barbecue joint has been serving hungry downtowners the brisket they crave, and now all operations will be happening out of its new 10th Street location. The post-pandemic City Market is struggling to attract foot traffic with so many downtown office workers still working from home. Consider paying them a visit if it’s been a while.

Okay, take a deep breath, Ale Emporium Fishers super fans: The restaurant will close for almost two months. But when it opens again, you’ll be eating the city’s best wings in an expanded dining room. (You can still get those Hermanaki wings from the Castleton and Greenwood locations.