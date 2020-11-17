The Feed: Love Handle Covers Thanksgiving, Hard Truth Gets Nutty, And Indian Food Goes Fast-Casual

Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) is throwing its hat into the Thanksgiving takeout ring, with a special upgrade on other offerings: delivery. Get a bird, sides, and dessert dropped on your doorstep, hot and ready to go on Turkey Day. All you have to do is recycle the containers. They’re taking orders through their burrito imprint, Bubbatown Burritos.

Indian fast-casual is all the rage for diners and investors alike, with another location of Curry Up Now on its way to the Hoosier State. The new chain focuses on remixed versions of traditional Indian classics, like the Tikka Masala Burrito and Deconstructed Samosas, which are all but guaranteed to be a hit when the first location opens near the Sample Gates in Bloomington in early 2021. It’s part of a massive multi-location expansion that will include other Indiana college towns and suburbs like Carmel and Fishers.

It’s no secret that Gigi’s Cupcakes (8981 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-577-2253) makes handheld desserts so good, it’s hard not to gobble them up. So it’s fitting that the bakery is rolling out the “Gobble Box.” Get your hands on this collection of Thanksgiving-themed treats that includes Thankful Turkey, Precious Pumpkin, and Pleasant Pilgrim cupcakes available through November 28.

Hard Truth Distilling is out with its own version of peanut butter whiskey, one of the recent big liquor trends. Hard Truth is part of the Big Woods family of brands, so you’ll be able to pick this bottle up along with your takeout order of the world’s most perfect nachos. If you’ve ever dreamed of having a peanut butter and jelly that gets you drunk, shake some of this whiskey with a bit of concord grape juice, or blend it into a grown-up milkshake like they do at Baby’s.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. (2104 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) is getting into the subscription game and releasing a 12-pack 2020 Cider of the Month variety box on Black Friday. The variety promises one each of all ciders released in 2020, contained in a branded gift box. Customers who subscribe to the Cider of the Month club will get quarterly shipments of rotating seasonals, either sent to their door or to the tasting room for pick up.