The Feed: Milktooth, Fishers Test Kitchen, and More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
PARTY TIME Celebrate Virginia Avenue brunch spot Milktooth’s (534 Virginia Ave.) ninth birthday this Saturday with an enchanting parking lot party fueled by sweet tunes, fall-inspired menu items, pop-ups by local creatives, secondhand threads, live art, and all the autumnal feels. Brunch will be served in the dining room between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
BRAND NEW Six new brands are heading into the restaurant incubator space of Fishers Test Kitchen this month. Each business will rotate in and out of the showcase pod and include concepts like Wurst-n-Wiener, The OG, Sandwich Cat, Chick Magnet, and Deja Vu Kitchen.
PATIO SEASONING Construction at the new Four Day Ray location in Yorktown has started, with opening set for March 2024. Family friendly, the space will allow more seating and patio options.
WINE & DINE Grab your tickets now for Bluebeard’s (653 Virginia Ave.) October Guest Chef Series on October 16, featuring chef José Salazar and Bluebeard’s own Abbi Merriss. This intimate coursed dinner will feature wine by Cline Family Cellars out of Sonoma County, California.