The Feed: Milktooth, Tinker Street, And More

Alex Matherly and pastry chef Ilana November have moved into two recently open positions at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). Longtime employees of the Fletcher Place restaurant, pastry chef Zoe Taylor and chef Josh Klein, were let go at the end of November.

In other restaurant disruption news, Tinker Street’s (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) executive chef and co-owner Braedon Kellner is also leaving his high-profile post “to pursue other opportunities,” according to an announcement on Tinker Street’s Instagram account.

Kroger and Indy-based ClusterTruck have collaborated on an on-demand meal delivery service. The concept will launch in Carmel and eventually serve the Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; and Denver markets.

MENU CHANGES

Baby, it’s cold outside. In response to the callout, Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343) has released a new winter cocktail menu featuring hot spiked cider, gingerbread-flavored Southern Decadence served in an absinthe-rinsed glass, and a mezcal-based Paris Is Burning.

Punch Bowl Social (120 S Meridian St., 317-249-8613) has some new additions to its brunch menu: barbacoa brisket hash, breakfast tacos, and granola with brûléed yogurt.