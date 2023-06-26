The Feed: Mimi Blue, Fasola, And More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
Mimi Blue is closing its food court–adjacent restaurant inside The Fashion Mall.
From the owners of Bocca, cocktail lounge Nowhere Special (608 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2365) opened last week at the former Libertine Liquor Bar address.
A Fasola popup is scheduled for Friday at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). The one-off menu will include Polish/Eastern European dishes from 6–9 p.m.
The Monk’s Fusion Cuisine (13080 Grand Blvd., Carmel, 317-564-8266) opened its doors last month, focusing on pan-Asian dishes.