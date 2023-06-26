The Feed: Mimi Blue, Fasola, And More

Mimi Blue is closing its food court–adjacent restaurant inside The Fashion Mall.

From the owners of Bocca, cocktail lounge Nowhere Special (608 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2365) opened last week at the former Libertine Liquor Bar address.

A Fasola popup is scheduled for Friday at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). The one-off menu will include Polish/Eastern European dishes from 6–9 p.m.

The Monk’s Fusion Cuisine (13080 Grand Blvd., Carmel, 317-564-8266) opened its doors last month, focusing on pan-Asian dishes.