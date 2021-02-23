The Feed: Mouthwatering Fish Fries At Love Handle And More

If you’re doing fish Fridays this Lenten season, lots of local restaurants are giving you the hookup with fish specials. GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet (1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542) has a tuna melt with your choice of cheddar or provolone blanketed over fresh-made tuna salad with capers and lots of great texture and served between thick slices of perfectly toasted bread. Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) continues to dominate the fried fish game with Fish Fry-days, when you can get the day’s catch fried and laid over a beautiful golden waffle, on a sandwich, or by itself with a side of hot carrot salsa or their housemade hot honey.

The Garage at Bottleworks District continues to expand, promising to be one of the most variety-filled dining epicenters in downtown. Geronimo Hospitality Group, the Wisconsin-based hospitality business that also runs the hotel and The Garage, is bringing in even more concepts to pack the dining destination. First, Axle’s Garage Tap, a craft beer bar will open today with The Harbour, a traditional British fish and chip shop, and Certain Feelings Coffee Co. opening in March.

Shani’s Secret Chicken (4930 Lafayette Rd., 317-405-9874), a chicken “imprint” restaurant so to speak, has rolled out a new sweet-hot mango sauce to match the legend of its secret fried chicken menu.

Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) is honoring its community-focused history by giving a portion of its earnings to a nonprofit every month. This month, proceeds go to the Indiana chapter of Black Deaf Advocates, an organization that serves the elderly, raises money for scholarships, puts on the Miss Deaf Black America, offers conferences, and connects families with resources.

The Cake Bake Shop has expanded into the baking supply game with a lineup of pastel edible confetti available for home bakers to jazz up their creations. They’re coated in luster dust and are available in seven colors.

There’s one more Sunday in February to catch WFYI’s collaboration with Indy Women in Food, Sunday Suppers. The most recent edition featured Iesha Murry’s vegan black-eyed pea stew, one of the many recipes Murry is famous for as the owner of Mrs. Murry’s Naturals, a vegan food company that you can find at the farmer’s market. Murry has been cooking delicious local vegan food long before it was trendy, so it’s destined to be a good one.