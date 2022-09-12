The Feed: Naptown Hot Chicken, Raising Cane’s Chicken, And More

Local favorite Naptown Hot Chicken changed locations last month, moving out of City Market and into the Circle Centre food court.

A national chain, Raising Cane’s Chicken, opened a Bloomington location last week at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave.

​The Cradle at Monon 30 will host a three-day Oktoberfest that starts September 30 and includes a bratwurst-eating competition, a keg-rolling race, and stein-hoisting contest.​

Sun King Brewing has rolled out a pumpkin spice Sunlight Pale Ale. It can be found at any Sun King taproom or as part of the brewery’s upcoming Fall Sunlight Pack.

On September 17, Hotel Tango Distillery (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) celebrates eight years in business with local vendors and $8 cocktails, including seasonal fan favorite ‘Shmallow, a toasted marshmallow bourbon. The celebration lasts until 11 p.m. at Hotel Tango’s Fletcher Place tasting room.