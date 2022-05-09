The Feed: Nashville Hot Chicken, Tipsy Mermaid, And More

If you’re a fan of spicy Nashville-style chicken, this is some very hot news. The same team that had customers lined up around the block for California Burger is opening Flamin’ Chicken & Shakes (5510 W. 38th St.), serving six levels of spicy tenders and sandwiches and 14 varieties of shakes. Joining Mass Ave’s recently opened Dave’s Hot Chicken, World Famous Hotboys (1004 Virginia Ave.) will take over the old Fountain Square Peppy Grill on May 16, to serve what Yelp! has determined is the best fried chicken sandwich in California.

And to cool you off, here’s a frosty dispatch from the west side. Pittsboro’s adorable FlossieMae’s Ice Cream & Coffee (91 N. Maple St.) has changed ownership. Brownsburg fave Mandy’s Ice Cream will open its second location in the space later this month. Also, Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream (7730 U.S. Hwy. 36, Avon, 317-607-8391) is selling dill pickle ice cream for a limited time.

Now that Micah Frank’s temporary stint in the kitchen at The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) has come to an end, chef Adam Ditter has taken over. Ditter, who worked previously in the kitchens of Black Market and Rook, brings a Chinese-takeout twist to the menu, adding favorites like egg rolls, crab rangoon, and General Tso’s chicken to pair with the tiki drinks.

Alan Sternberg, the executive chef at Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100), will be leaving his current post at the end of May, so your days of tasting his signature pasta dishes are officially numbered.

Tipsy Mermaid (135 S. Main St., Zionsville) is the newest venture from restaurateur Shari Jenkins (of Salty Cowboy and Noah Grant’s Grill House & Oyster Bar). It will open this year in the spot vacated by Serenity Cafe & Tea Room, introducing a menu of tropical Cuban, Bahamian, and Key West flavors, including exotic (to Indiana) conch fritters and conch ceviche.