The Feed: Natural State Provisions, Root & Bone, and More

King Dough owners Adam and Alicia Sweet will launch a southern comfort food concept called Natural State Provisions in the Fishers Test Kitchen when the culinary incubator opens next month. Expect fried chicken sandwiches and root beer–braised pork from the husband-and-wife duo.

Indy’s Root & Bone (4601 N College Ave., (317-602-8672) opened last week, the product of celebrity chefs Janine Booth and Jeffrey McInnis, who parlayed their Top Chef success into a restaurant focused on “the timeless recipes and traditions of a rural America.” Root & Bone has two other locations, in New York City and Miami.

A new Westside R&R Extreme Wings (3740 Lafayette Rd.) opened over the weekend. R&R’s third Indy location brings its signature wings and fish dinners to the International Marketplace district.

Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) will host a Valentine-centric cocktail-making class on Feb. 6 led by general manager and bar expert Ben Gummere. Reserve a spot here.

Goose the Market and Smoking Goose host a Grand Opening Party and a massive meat sale to welcome their latest concept, Public Smokehouse. The storefront will feature “pickled, preserves, smoked, and aged delights.”