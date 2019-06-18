The Feed: New Cake Bake Shop Ready For Reservations
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
- If you’ve been awaiting the grand opening of the new Cake Bake Shop in Carmel, the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter. The place hasn’t opened yet, but you can make reservations now, beginning with July 1, on the website. If this location is anything like its sister location in Broad Ripple, reservations will fill up quickly.
- What’s one of our favorite things about the change in season? New menus, of course. Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151) has a fresh summer lineup, and 5 percent of its proceeds will be donated to Sustainable Fisheries Partnership.
- Let the Fourth of July festivities begin! Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) is celebrating with tacos and slushies starting at 6 p.m. on the holiday. Proceeds from this event will benefit Planned Parenthood and ACLU.
- Later this June, a new beer brat will be available at Smoking Goose Meatery (407 Dorman St., 317-638-6328)—a caraway-and-kolsch pork bratwurst made with Indy’s own Daredevil Brewing Vacation Kolsch.