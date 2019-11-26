The Feed: Nicey, 1933 Lounge, And More

Instead of hibernating for the winter, gourmet frozen pop–maker Nicey (916 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-602-6423) is pouring a variety of hot chocolates topped with housemade flavored marshmallows (think toasted coconut, vanilla bean, and peppermint).

St. Elmo Steak House parent company Huse Culinary unveils its second 1933 Lounge (9707 District North Dr., Fishers, 317-758-1933) next Tuesday. Part of the new culinary lineup at The Yard at Fishers, the 5,000-square-foot cocktail lounge serves the brand’s popular items, like shrimp cocktail, Wagyu steak burgers, and bourbon butter cake, to an 21-and-over crowd.

Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) will take 15 percent off the check if you sit down to a meal on Tuesday without your stupid cell phone.

Indianapolis Business Journal reported that Primeval Brewing (960 Logan St., Noblesville) opened last week, nearly two years after landing a spot on Noblesville’s downtown square.

MENU CHANGES

Moontown Brewing Company (345 S. Bowers St., Whitestown, 317-769-3880) has a new dinner menu that includes a char-grilled New York strip with maple-glazed turnips, a smoked pork chop with coconut-roasted sweet potatoes, and a wood-roasted cauliflower “rib-eye” … Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) plans to bring back its lunch service. Stay tuned for a relaunch date.