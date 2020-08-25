The Feed: Northside Social’s New Menu, Thieves, And More

Northside Social (6525 N. College Ave., 317-253-0111) premieres a brand-new menu today, replacing its low-country theme with dishes that operating partner Nicole Harlan-Oprisu describes as “more casual and approachable,” like spicy Thai shrimp pasta, grilled chicken with Indiana sweet-corn risotto, and barbecue ribs with warm fried-potato salad and summer cucumber slaw. This change coincides with last week’s closure of sibling restaurant The Nook by Northside and will also fold in some of executive chef Dean Sample’s artisan pizzas.

Olympia Greek Cuisine (215 Terrace Ave.) is opening soon in the near-southside building that once housed Sisters’ Place.

The owners of in-the-works Broad Ripple bar Thieves (915 Broad Ripple Ave.) announced earlier this month that it had signed the lease for the former Triton Tap spot.

West Fork Whiskey continues its domination of the local and state whiskey industry as it announces plans for a new $10 million development in the soon-to-be-exploding Grand Park section of Westfield. Their plans are ambitious, with a behemoth building slated to finish out at 35,000 square feet on more than 12 acres of land. The complex will feature a 5,000-square-foot event center, retail space, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant with cocktail lounge, production, and aging space, and a speakeasy.

Sister businesses Bites and Confectioneiress are merging to help stabilize and streamline both businesses in the uncertain post-COVID hospitality world. The 640 South Main Street location in Zionsville will end service August 25, and both businesses will operate out of the location at the nearby 80 Brendon Way shop. Running two locations is tough in any business environment, and the combination will allow both customer bases to get the treats they love without losing one or the other.

The Signature Table in Fishers is pivoting to a new model of offering curbside takeout meals with a bit of a twist. Usually, the state-of-the-art demo kitchen hosts high-end dinners and cooking classes with guest chefs, but COVID has turned that plan on its head.

Burger Devil is returning August 30 after a highly successful first pop-up in July. As with the debut, the second edition of the smashburger pop-up will feature DJ sets with beer in the kind of parking-lot celebration that makes you nostalgic for a good tailgate. Except the teams you cheer for at Burger Devil pop-ups are beer versus burger or music versus dancing, and everyone wins.

Percolate Irvington (5543 E. Washington St., 317-986-6102) is now serving Bee Coffee in bulk for your socially distanced brunching or business needs. Now you can skip the chain and get locally, lovingly roasted wake-up juice by the portable jug along with your morning pastries or a bottle of wine for a client gift. Open since late April, Percolate—formerly The Wine Market—has pivoted to meet the many beverage needs of its Irvington neighbors.

Petite Chou (823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765 ) has updated its hours, now starting service at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and brunch service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.