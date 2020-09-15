The Feed: Oasis Diner, Tibbs Drive-In, And More

Ladies and gentlemen, start your Lipitor prescriptions, because there’s about to be a doughnut-hole-and-tenderloin-eating contest sponsored by Oasis Diner (405 W. Main St., Plainfield, 317-837-7777) in partnership with Jack’s Donuts of Plainfield. You can stuff yourself for a $10 entrance fee, the proceeds from which will go to Family Promise of Hendricks County, a nonprofit that connects unhoused families with the resources they need to find stability, safety, housing, and healthcare. Join the fun on September 19 at Plainfield’s Bicentennial Park, right after the Quaker Day parade that kicks off at 10 a.m.

Tibbs Drive-In Theatre (480 S. Tibbs Ave., 317-243-6666) is having a renaissance, hosting comedy shows and movies, and now a combo movie-and-food-truck night in partnership with the International Marketplace Coalition. The nonprofit advocates on behalf of the diverse quilt of businesses and restaurants in the West 38th Street neighborhood. They’ll be showing The Breadwinner and Ernest & Celestine, with food provided by the India Palace and Taqueria El Hermano food trucks. Get tickets for the September 24 event at this link.

Heartbreaker (118 S. Audubon Rd.), the latest buzzworthy concept from the Provider restaurant family, has added breakfast and coffee service, bringing together all of the brand’s projects with Certain Feelings coffee and an appearance of the famous Coat Check lattes. Look for the familiar mix of healthy and indulgent breakfast items, as is the Coat Check/Provider wont. With the closure of eastside coffeehouse Rabble and the community vibe responsibly distanced, Irvingtonians welcome another coffee and pastry outlet.

Need to outsource some baking to an expert? Get your cookie fix with the new baking business TJ’s Homemade Sweets, the creation of owner and cookie maven Te’Nia Jackson. With a menu that spans everything from standards like chocolate chip and peanut butter to the seasonal strawberry lemonade, Jackson is the perfect ringer to help you own the school bake sale or nail the perfect client gift. Orders close every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Twenty Tap’s (5406 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840) two-day Brugge pop-up continues tonight, offering the former Broad Ripple staple’s menu from 4 to 9 p.m. (or until the mussels sell out).

Big Woods continues its expansion apace, this time coming to a new location in Edinburgh, within spitting distance of outlet malls. The menu will be limited to pizza, at least at first, making it a great choice for delicious, non-chain dining in that area.

Bibibop Asian Grill (365 W. 116th St., Carmel) opens its first Indy-area location this Thursday, serving build-your-own bowls of meats and proteins.

Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) is putting together a killer contest for the best glamour shot featuring Goose ingredients. The winner gets a sandwich named after them, a pair of tickets to Goose’s next wine-pairing class, and a gift card and prize pack worth over $100. Enter by posting gorgeous photos of Goose-sourced dishes on Instagram and tag them (@goosethemarket). The post with the most likes by September 30 wins.