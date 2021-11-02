The Feed: Oishii Sushi and Ramen, Sundry and Vice, and More

In December, Kanlaya Browning and chef As Su will open downtown Asian fusion restaurant Oishii Sushi and Ramen (600 Massachusetts Ave.), in the spot that formerly housed Neal Brown’s Pizzology and Stella (and, before then, the legendary Aesop’s Tables). The 3,771-square-foot space will offer indoor seating for about 70 and patio seating for up to 25.

Downtown Indianapolis has gained two stunning additions to the hotel-bar scene. Bottleworks Hotel on Mass Ave has leveled up once again with the debut of its apothecary-themed cocktail bar, Sundry and Vice. This second location for the Cincinnati-based bar touted as a purveyor of fine tinctures, tonics, remedies, and elixirs sits directly behind the lobby. The Cannon Ball Lounge is the swanky spot located on the 6th-floor rooftop of the brand-new Hotel Indy (141 E. Washington St.). Serving craft cocktails, local beer, and small bites, it boasts stellar views of downtown.

If you want a showstopper for an upcoming gathering but don’t want to do the work, 317 Charcuterie (61 W. City Center Dr., Carmel) opens this month at Carmel City Center, just in time for the holidays. Dine-in and some delivery will also be available.

The Carmel location of Mimi Blue Restaurant (12505 Old Meridian St., Carmel) has closed after almost five years.

The owners of Carmel’s Monterey Coastal Cuisine announced the concept behind a sister Golden State–themed restaurant, Tiburon Coastal Cuisine ( 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers), which they expect to arrive in Fishers “in early Fall 2022.”

Two high-end chains have made a return to the local market. A “newly renovated” Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (51 N. Illinois St.) reopened downtown last week, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is bringing a brand-new location to Avon on November 15.

Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) announced that it will add an automatic 15-percent service charge to each transaction, explaining in a weekend Instagram post, “The people who cook & serve your food and make your coffee & cocktails and wash your dishes the world over deserve to be able to go out and eat too.” Amen!