The Feed: Old Gold Barbecue, Natural Born Juicers, And More

Old Gold Barbecue and Suck It Vegan Milkshakes are hosting a 21-and-over pop-up event at Metazoa Brewing Company (140 S. College Ave.) on Thursday. Expect meat-free options from Old Gold, vegan shakes representing Metazoa beer styles, and a dog-friendly patio.

Natural Born Juicers announced, by way of straightforward social media posts featuring two halves of a squashed citrus fruit, that it is closing after 10 years.

The August 1 grand opening of Fountain Square’s Upland Brewing Company (1201 Prospect St.) will introduce the neighborhood to the location’s 26 taps (dispensing beverages ranging from barrel-aged beers to kombucha), a beer garden on the corner of Morris and Prospect streets, an on-site bike shop, and a locally focused menu.

Indianapolis Black Restaurant Week runs through July 28, celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines at participating business including Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill, King Ribs Bar-B-Q, Kountry Kitchen, The Missing Brick, and Paleo Soul. Proceeds from the special Black Restaurant Week menu benefit F.A.R.M.S. (Family Agriculture Resource Management Services), a nonprofit that provides services to rural small farmers.

Part of this summer’s roll out of dog-friendly restaurant perks, Rosie’s Place has launched a Pooch Menu at all three of its locations. Items include chopped chicken, chopped bacon, or a combo bowl, all served with a bowl of cold water, a head scratch, and special treats upon request. The puppy chow is available until Sept. 20, with proceeds benefiting the Humane Society in Hamilton and Boone counties.

Over the weekend, Coat Check Coffee (401 E. Michigan St., 317-550-5008) replaced its quiches with house-made gluten-free frittatas.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. (2104 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) is hosting an Indianapolis Contemporary pop-up exhibition in its new production space, featuring the works Lauren Zoll, Victoria Manganiello, and Julian Goldman. To celebrate, the cidery crafted two new ciders, Mulberry ESD and Sumac Semi-Sweet.