The Feed: Open Kitchen, Cheeky Bastards, And More

Dexter and Toni Smith, the husband-and-wife owners of comfort gourmet restaurant Open Kitchen plan to move into their third location, the former Jailbird spot at 4022 Shelby Street, in March.

Speedway’s iconic curbside root beer joint, Mug-n-Bun (5211 W. 10th St.), has been listed for sale. The $2,199,000 asking price includes the original drive-in restaurant as well as the pizza shop and residence next door.

Cheeky Bastards (11210 Fall Creek Rd., 317-288-9739) is now open for breakfast and lunch in the Geist area, serving British standards such as Yorkshire eggs, fish and chips with housemade tartar, and scones with clotted cream.

Monon-side Union Brewing Company. reopens this Wednesday at 202 Gradle Drive in Carmel.

Foodnetwork.com picked Westfield’s Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse (800 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-867-0077) to represent Indiana’s finest in its 50 States of Barbecue roundup.

On January 28, owners Rob and Shelly Odendahl will close their near-downtown restaurant, Ember Urban Eatery, which they have operated for 10 years on the edge of Fletcher Place.