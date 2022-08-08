The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More

Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year.

Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.

Books & Brews will close its southside bookstore/bar this weekend.

St. Elmo Steak House parent company Huse Culinary plans to open a third 1933 Lounge in Carmel.

In partnership with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and Bank of America, Indianapolis City Market is the new site of the S.O.U.L. of the City Kitchen Incubator, which will provide Black chefs with kitchen space, mentor support, and other start-up resources.

The recently opened BreadWorks at Broad Ripple (1050 E. 54th St.) is hosting a multicourse tasting dinner on August 20. Call 765-720-4252 for reservations.