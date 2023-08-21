The Feed: Patachou on Pine, Chilly Water Brewing, and More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
The newest iteration of Café Patachou, Patachou on Pine (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville), joined the family last week in The Lemon Bar’s former sun-drenched spot overlooking Lions Club Park.
Chilly Water Brewing announced last week that a new location in Center Grove is underway.
Devour Indy’s Summerfest, which features more than 100 area restaurants offering one-off value-priced menus, kicks off today and runs through September 3.
Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) chef Alan Sternberg and head brewer Rian Umbach will serve an outdoor five-course dinner with craft beer pairings in their Private Beer Dinner on September 26.
Gallery Pastry Shop (4573 N. College Ave., 317-820-5526) is cooking up (baking up?) an infused tasting menu tomorrow in partnership with Weed the People and Bud Express. Guests to the Chew & Chill event will sample a five-course meal featuring dishes infused with CBD or Delta-9.