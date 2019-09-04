The Feed: Pier 48, Siam Square, And More

A Sept. 7 ribbon-cutting ceremony and private VIP event marks the opening of Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848). The “East Coast sea-to-table dining experience” owned by former National Hockey League player Fred Knipscheer will take up residence across the street from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Fountain Square pioneer Siam Square (936 Virginia Ave., 317-636-8424) announced that it will close for renovations until mid-October.

Que Wimberly, owner of The Missing Brick (6404 Rucker Rd.) has her sights on an expansion: a daytime (Monday–Wednesday) food truck featuring two double-deck ovens and the pizza joint’s signature rectangular pies. Look for a February 2020 launch.

The Patachou Foundation is teaming up with a host of sponsors to present An Evening with Marcus McAllister of Cure Violence. The forum plans to address gun violence in the city and larger national community. Tickets available at a discounted rate until September 7.

To celebrate National Video Game Day (Thursday, September 12), 16-Bit Bar + Arcade (110 E. New York St., 317-939-6916) is hosting a Mario Kart tournament to benefit Gamers Outreach Foundation. Register for a spot in the single elimination tournament on their website.

New Day Craft is hosting a Meadful Things and Outciders Festival on Nov. 2 at the Circle City Industrial Complex (1125 Brookside Ave.). The event promises food trucks and unlimited samples of more than 150 mead and cider varieties.