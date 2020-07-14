The Feed: Plat 99, Fat Uncle Pop-up, And More

The Alexander’s stunning in-house bar, Plat 99 (333 Delaware St., 317-624-8200) is back in action, focusing on its craft cocktails during limited hours starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Natural State Provisions and Korave have reopened at the Fishers Test Kitchen (rejoining Lil Dumplings, which stayed in business throughout the quarantine). Since the whole setup is more or less perfect for dining in a mid-COVID world, grab a mask and grab your food. All three have rolled out new menu items.

Another legend has met its end in the COVID-19 crisis. John’s Famous Stew (1146 Kentucky Ave.), an Indianapolis institution started by two Macedonian immigrants almost 110 years, announced that it wouldn’t be reopening. We’ll miss it all—from the stew to the tenderloin that was a perfect representation of our state sandwich to the off-kilter decor.

You’re in for a beautiful surprise if you stop by the reopened and revamped Indy branch of Kuma’s Corner (1127 Prospect St., 317-929-1287). They’ve made it over aesthetically as well as making it easier to sanitize, so you can feel safe wolfing down a tall Goatsnake Burger. The patio is open as well as regular takeout service, and there’s no time like the present to drink your first Chicago Handshake.

Two killer pop-ups are scheduled at Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180). Every weekend that a Premier or Champions League game plays, it will host a brunch with mimosas, coffee, and a to-be-determined menu of barbecue favorites. And on July 19, the SoBro restaurant provides the backdrop (and three seatings) for a Fat Uncle Curry Rice Set featuring chef Matthew Janney’s “curry rice” plates and textbook-perfect Japanese cuisine.

Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750) announced that it is “temporarily ending” service. There is currently no announced reopening date, and staff was informed of the closing a few days ago. Sister restaurant Next Door announced its permanent closure in March.