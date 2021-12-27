The Feed: Queenie’s French Bread Pizza, The Med, And More

Fishers Test Kitchen vendor Queenie’s French Bread Pizza is ready to open a second food-hall location inside Sun King Spirits in Carmel. It will take the place of another pizza counter, Pi.

Louisville-based salad-and-wrap chain Green District, which had its Indy debut in September on Monument Circle, expect to open two more Indy-area locations, one in Nora (1405 E. 86th St.) and the other in Fishers (8701 E. 116th St.) in 2022.

By March, the owners of Irvington’s Lincoln Square Pancake House plan to replace its former neighbor, The Legend, with a Mediterranean dinner spot, The Med (5614 E. Washington St.).

Carmel’s Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., 317-824-9111), closed since the dawn of COVID-19 in March 2020, celebrated a soft reopening last week.