The Feed: Rabble Coffee, Croute, and More

Exciting events are unraveling at Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.). The shop is opening a Little Bike Barn out back, offering self-serve maintenance and bike repair for neighbors. On top of that, is celeb rating its four-year anniversary with a party on August 15.

Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Croute Baking Company (320 N. Meridian St., 317-956-5584) served its first laminated beauties on Monday.

Velour Soccer Mom is back on the shelves at Sun King Brewing (135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702). The pink and fruity sour ale is aged with raspberry and hibiscus.

Diners at Pies & Pints can now sip local coffee from Indie Coffee Roasters at the chain’s Carmel and Noblesville locations.

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with The Flying Cupcake Bakery’s Butterbeer cupcakes, decorated with references to the popular book series, including the symbol for Deathly Hallows and Potter’s iconic glasses and scar. The wizard-inspired treats are available from July 31–September 1.

Pots & Pans Indy (4915 N. College Ave.) will host a brunch in collaboration with Hotel Tango Distillery this Sunday. Expect an open-face BLT galette, biscuits and gravy pot pie and other savory treats.

During a free August 15 Pork and Porrons tasting event, Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) will pair southern-style charcuterie with Spanish wines poured from the traditional glass pitcher of northeast Spain that features a fine, tapered spout.

In preparation for next week’s Gen Con, The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) is releasing a limited edition, Rakshasa-themed velvet fez tomorrow night from 6–8 p.m. The tiki topper was handcrafted by Fez-o-Rama with The Inferno Room in mind.