The Feed: Rail Epicurean, La Mulita, And More

Rail, the Westfield gourmet restaurant in the big red barn that closed in 2020 due to COVID, will reopen in a new location. Owners Melanie and Toby Miles teased an opening date later this year and boasted lots of parking at the new spot at the corner of State Road 32 and Grassy Branch Road.

After several weeks of closure due to staffing, La Mulita (5215 N. College Ave., 317-925-0677) announced that it will remain shuttered to focus its efforts on next-door sibling restaurant Delicia. As we say goodbye to the little mule, we look forward to promises of fun things in store for the space, plus an expanded Delicia menu.

A second location for Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Cafe (13230 Harrell Pkwy., Noblesville) opens today with a lovely promotion: They’re giving away heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cookies to the first 50 guests that purchase an item.

Adorable, eclectic Zionsville cafe The Lemon Bar served its last meal on February 10. While owner Kate Drury also shuttered her Dancing Donut bakery during the pandemic, she still operates five Flying Cupcake locations.

Enjoy Vintage Movie Night at the Cannon Ball Lounge (141 W. Washington St., 317-735-2592) in a midcentury setting as Hotel Indy’s rooftop lounge showcases favorite classics on Thursday nights from 4–11 p.m.