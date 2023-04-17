The Feed: Ramp Fest, Smoke Hutt, And More

Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099), along with Bluebeard and Crossroad Vintners, will host a Ramp Fest on April 30. The $75 ticket includes all-you-can-sample access to dishes from 10 of the area’s top chefs, including 2023 James Beard notables Abbi Merriss and Samir Mohammad. Proceeds benefit the ACLU and Greg Hardesty Scholarship.

Rooftop dining is now open at The Prewitt (121 W. Main St., Plainfield, 317-203-5240), with live music Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Beacon Off the Path (2201 E 46th St.) announced its April 20 grand opening.

Johnson County’s The Smoke Hutt (38 S. Crowell St, Franklin) opened on April 8.