The Feed: Restaurant Reopenings, American Craft Beer Week, And More

The reopenings are coming, and every restaurant is doing their best to navigate what that means for their business. Some restaurants are staying closed for the time being, while others are opening their dining rooms once again at lower capacity. 101 Beer Kitchen (9708 District North Dr., Fishers, 317-537-2041) is implementing everything from single-use paper menus to asking customers to place used dishes at the edge of the table so a dedicated staff member can collect them. They’re taking customers by reservation only, with 90 minutes reserved for each reservation and a 15-minute space dedicated to sanitizing between guests.

Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900) is reopening on the 14th with a limited menu, presumably to limit crowding in the kitchen. Seating is going to be limited, and hours will be 4:30–9 p.m. to leave plenty of time to sanitize the dining room between services.

Four Day Ray (11671 Lantern Rd., Fishers, 317-343-0200) is starting off on the 14th with their dining room at 25-percent capacity. The plan is to increase that to 50 percent on the 18th, and all guests will be required to make their reservations through OpenTable. Otherwise, you can continue to pick up both food and beer as usual.

Fat Dan’s Deli (5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333; 410 E. Michigan St., 317-600-3008; 840 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-993-3330) is also planning to open their dining room with 50-percent capacity on the 18th while continuing the carryout service.



The story is the same at 3Up (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0930) rooftop bar. Seating will be limited, but the bar will be open.

FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale (215 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-485-4085) is reopening with 50-percent dining room capacity and staff decked out in masks and gloves. Of course, regular curbside pickup will still be available.

Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) is also getting on the open dining room train, with tables spaced according to state recommendations. It will continue curbside takeout as well.

American Craft Beer Week started yesterday and ends on the 17th. You might not be able to sit and sip at your favorite brewery just yet, but you can always buy cans and growlers. The folks at Drink IN keep a regularly updated list of breweries doing carryout and delivery of indie brews all over the state.