The Feed: Ricky Martinez, The Hangar, and More

Ricky Martinez (formerly of Easy Rider Diner) has been named the new executive chef at The Fountain Room (830 Massachusetts Ave., 463-238-3800).

The HandleBar bicycle bar has opened sit-down pub The Hangar (501 Madison Ave.) in the former Ellison Brewing Company spot.

Diva’s Kitchen has expanded its soul food catering business to a new dine-in and carryout location downtown at 120 E. Market Street.

St Thomas Aquinas (4625 N. Kenwood Ave.) will host its annual SausageFest this Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. until midnight.

Detroit chef Sarah Welch (who was one of the contestants on Top Chef Season 19) is the focus of Bluebeard’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) Guest Chef Series August 21–22 installment.