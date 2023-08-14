The Feed: Ricky Martinez, The Hangar, and More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
Ricky Martinez (formerly of Easy Rider Diner) has been named the new executive chef at The Fountain Room (830 Massachusetts Ave., 463-238-3800).
The HandleBar bicycle bar has opened sit-down pub The Hangar (501 Madison Ave.) in the former Ellison Brewing Company spot.
Diva’s Kitchen has expanded its soul food catering business to a new dine-in and carryout location downtown at 120 E. Market Street.
St Thomas Aquinas (4625 N. Kenwood Ave.) will host its annual SausageFest this Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. until midnight.
Detroit chef Sarah Welch (who was one of the contestants on Top Chef Season 19) is the focus of Bluebeard’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) Guest Chef Series August 21–22 installment.