The Feed: Rise ’n Roll, Hinata, And More

Among the wave of incoming businesses slated for the Fishers District development, Rise ’n Roll Bakery brings its homemade, preservative-free goodies to Hamilton County during a Dec. 18­–19 pre-opening “Donuts for Harlej” benefit for the Indianapolis Police Department K-9 team and a Dec. 20 grand-opening ribbon cutting. In the spring, Ohio-based 101 Beer Kitchen and Bibibop Asian Grill will also join the mix at the far-north culinary destination.

Multi-course concept Hinata Japanese Restaurant (130 E. Washington St.) has pushed its opening date back to March.

Bottleworks recently announced that it has brought two new tenants onboard for The Garage food hall: Azucar Morena, a brand-new Venezuelan restaurant focused on arepas; and Chicago’s ramen restaurant, Furious Spoon. Phase I of the project is expected to open Summer 2020.

Newcomer Gordon’s Milkshake Bar (865 Massachusetts Ave., 317-453-1360) is bringing all the boys (and girls) to the former Natural Born Juicers location.

In SoBro, Prufrock Coffee (5168 N. College Ave.) is whipping up espresso drinks and hot teas in the two-story shell of Annabelle’s Garden and Eat + Drink, and Foundation Coffee Company (4565 Marcy Lane, 317-932-3737), Patachou Inc’s newest endeavor, serves coffee, pastries, and sandwiches next to the Marcy Village Apartments.

Italian restaurant Pomodoro (15 E. Maryland St., 317-362-0231) opened last month in the same downtown address formerly occupied by Nook A Paleo Influenced Diner, Mo’s A Place for Steaks, and Lorenzo’s Ristorante.

Tulip Tree Creamery (6330 Corporate Dr.) will host two Cheesemas Pop Up sales on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, offering Tulip Tree cheeses, including some exclusive holiday items like gouda infused with spiced wine and gourmet cheeseballs, plus artisan foods and gifts from guest vendors.

MENU CHANGES

In honor of Old National Centre’s presentation of the Tony Award-winning mega-hit Hamilton through Dec. 29, Ocean Prime (8555 N. River Rd., 317.569.0975) is mixing up an equally distinguished Hamiltini composed of Gentleman Jack Whiskey, Hennessy VS, honey water, and fresh lemon and orange, available through the run of the show.

Friday holiday lunches are back at Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063) this month for anyone who needs mid-day sticky toffee pudding fix.