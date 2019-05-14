The Feed: Saddling Up To The Horse Box Coffee & Chai
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- Visitors to last weekend’s Indiana Wine Fest in Story spotted The Horse Box Coffee & Chai (812-447-6366), a new mobile coffee truck operating out of a vintage horse trailer from England. Look for the retrofitted cart, which pours hot coffee and the traditional UK PG Tips tea, at events around Nashville and Brown County.
- Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) is celebrating the Year of the Pig with a family-style pig roast and rosé tasting on June 4. The $95 feast is built around on a whole pig prepared, dressed, and roasted outside the bistro’s back door.
- This year’s Asian Fest at the Indiana State Museum spotlights South Korea. In addition to performances, community booths, and children’s activities, the June 23 event will offer Asian cuisine from local restaurants.
- The Patachou Foundation announced a monthly dining event, First Friday on the Farm, that features dishes prepared by Chef Tyler Herald, seasonal cocktails, and tours of Public Greens’ microfarm. The first event is schedule for June 7 and features a strawberries and goat cheese-inspired three-course meal.