The Feed: Sauce On The Side, Juniper On Main, And More

St. Louis-based chain Sauce on the Side is hitting the area hard, now serving its calzone-focused menu in Carmel (12751 N. Pennsylvania St., Carmel, 317-669-0233) and opening a second location inside downtown’s under-construction Hyatt Place.

Juniper on Main (110 E. Main St., Carmel) opens on Thursday, introducing its Southern-coastal lineup to the Northern suburbs. The restaurant has teased sweet tea–brined chicken, grilled salmon with lime butter and coconut rice, stout-glazed short ribs, pecan-crusted catfish, and the essential Low Country Boil.

Devour Indy is in full swing until September 1, covering all sides of town. This year, the long list of participating restaurants serving exclusive value-priced menus includes top spots like Beholder, Ukiyo, Late Harvest Kitchen, and The Loft Restaurant.

The Twisted Sicilian food truck will open a brick-and-mortar pizza shop in Franklin at the end of August.

Sprouts Cooking School (13190 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Carmel, 317-688-7499) is launching MemberChef, a culinary program for kids ages 6-13. The program kicks off in September and consists of four monthly classes designed for students who want to expand their artistry, awarding them skill pins for their chef coats.