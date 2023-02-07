The Feed: Scarlet Lane Brewing, Smitten Kitten Cafe, and More

Scarlet Lane Brewing will take over the just-vacated Black Acre spot on Irvington’s main strip. The maker of “the official beer of horror” plans to open a tap room and hamburger restaurant in the neighborhood named after author Washington Irving of Sleepy Hollow fame and known for its annual spooky Halloween street fair. Sammy Terry would approve.

Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe (7852 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-516-1200) is now serving hot coffee and warm snuggles (from adoptable cats) in Hamilton County.

Big Bear Biscuits has opened its Brownsburg outpost, taking over half of the former Dawson’s Sticks & Stones building.

In April, mobile kitchen The Smoke Hutt will move into Franklin’s Jibs BBQ and Catering, ushering in a new generation of pitmasters at that location.

Minnesota-based Crisp & Green plans to bring its salad franchise to Indianapolis this year.

Orleans Fish Shack had its grand opening last week inside Circle Centre’s third-floor food court, specializing in fried fish, fried shrimp, Cajun fries, and seafood platters.

Gourmet food and wine boutique Regalique (110 W. Main St., Carmel) opens February 17 at Carmel Arts & Design District.