The Feed: Shake Shack, Rose & Louise, And More

Rejoice, Fishers residents, for you are about to be handed the almighty torch of Shake Shack. The nationally famous burger brand that started as a humble cart in Madison Square Park is opening a location in your neighborhood at The Yard, with a projected opening in late 2020.

Rose & Lois (7249 E. 146th St., Carmel, 317-597-5118), which began as a cute coffee bar on wheels, plans to open a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in early March. The coffee truck is still available for private events, serving drip and espresso drinks, as well as trendier items like nitro cold brew. They’re slated to throw their grand-opening fete March 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Remember Acapulco Joe’s? The downtown restaurant is reopening under a new owner and new name, El Toro (365 N. Illinois St., 317-637-5160). Ezequiel Fuentes bought Indy’s first Mexican restaurant from owner Grant Redmond. Fuentes plans to keep many recipes in place at the already-successful 59-year-old location, adding El Toro to his portfolio of restaurants in Zionsville, Oxford, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Walton, Kentucky.

Kasai Sushi (965 N. Shadeland Ave., 317-352-0370) is back and it has a new home at the corner of 10th and Shadeland, just a few hundred feet east of the original location that was destroyed by fire. Hamilton County residents can also get their Kasai fix at the restaurant’s Fishers location.

Thai District Restaurant (5724 N. Green St., Brownsburg, 317-939-2112) opened last December, and if you haven’t had the chance, both their menu and wine list are suitable for date night as well as work-night takeout. Chalk it up to pre-opening Buddhist monk blessings or just old-fashioned good cooking, but the flavors are sublime, and many are vegetarian and gluten-free.

Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery have collaborated once again on The Beer That Went Wrong, a Belgian blonde ale created to celebrate the upcoming local run of The Play That Goes Wrong. The Beer That Went Wrong will be available at all Sun King locations beginning February 18, kicking off with a 5:30 tapping party at the Broad Ripple location (1021 Broad Ripple Ave.) on release day. The Play That Goes Wrong will play eight performances at Clowes Hall February 25–March 1.

Well-known for its dim sum and Cantonese and Chinese cuisine, Lucky Lou (3623 Commercial Dr., 317-293-8888) is doing a little rebranding with Taste Restaurant inside Lucky Lou’s.

Traders Point Creamery (9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700) is rolling out a dining room with a new and updated look that should be finished in April. Along with a new look, they’ve also added a Saturday brunch service, so you have double the odds of finding time to indulge in their cheat day–worthy weekend brunch menu. Chef Jon’s new and improved chicken-and-waffles dish is a highlight worth blowing your calorie budget.

MENU CHANGES

Chef Esteban Rosas is experimenting with a shiitake and portabella mushroom trompo for meatless al pastor tacos at Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757), using the giant caps between pineapple slices to absorb all the amazing marinade and flavors. Keep an eye out for when this hits the menu just in time for garden dining season.