The Feed: Shoefly Closes, Lil Dumplings Gets Warmer, And Thanksgiving Planning Begins

Shoefly Public House, a Herron-Morton Place staple since 2013, announced Monday that it is shuttering for good. Owner Craig Mariutto posted a message to Facebook apologizing for the last-minute closure, as Shoefly has dedicated neighborhood fans. The post laid bare the financial realities of restaurant ownership amid the COVID-19 pandemic: a constant game of adjusting to fluctuating income and balancing business against the handcuffs of taking on new debt, without any guarantee of business this winter. Mariutto says they’re hanging it up while they can pay staff and vendors with the cash they have now.

Fishers Test Kitchen chef Carlos Salazar is turning Lil Dumplings into a ramen and steamed bun bar to keep diners cozy this winter. The curry ramen from Salazar’s Rook days was one of the restaurant’s hottest items, and the runaway success of Kyle Humphreys’ ramen pop-up at Fishers Test Kitchen’s Signature Table is certainly proof that Hoosiers are ready to fill up on some noodles and broth.

Eastsiders rejoice: Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) is open for business! As we told you a couple of weeks ago, seasoned hospitality pros Mitchell and Jessica Tellstrom have snapped up Rabble and doors are finally open. They’re serving Circadian coffee and featuring vegan baked goods by Jordan Justice, who also has pastries in the case at King Dough and Commissary.

Commissary Barber & Barista (304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121) will also be the location for this Saturday’s Side Door Bagel pop-up, which will feature those cult-fave bagels piled with smoked white fish and Japanese egg salad. The bagel bonanza kicks off at 11 a.m., joining the regular lineup of espresso drinks.

Confectioneiress (80 Brendon Way, Zionsville, 317-873-0880) is rolling out some of the cutest fall-themed sweets in the city, just in time for Turkey Day. Diners can choose between two cake designs, a turkey cake, and a sophisticated floral number, as well as pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies piled with fluffy buttercream. They’ll be taking orders for pickup through November 21.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) already sold out its Thanksgiving pot pie (turkey, cranberry, stuff, gravy, all baked into a double crust), but there’s still plenty of time to get in your orders for chicken pot pies—or one of the many sweet pies they’d be happy to bake for you, including maple pecan, caramel pumpkin, apple crumble, sweet potato, and sugar creme brulee.

If you’ve been missing the intimate dining of St. Elmo Steak House (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636), now you can bring home five new sauces inspired by the menu. Stuff the stocking of the culinary adventurer in your household with bottles of Root Beer Glaze, Vinaigrette, Creamy Thai Style Chili Sauce, Truffle Dijonnaise, and Remoulade. To say these have a “suggested” use would bely the versatility of the sauces, and word on the street is that the Creamy Thai sauce makes an incredible DIY bang bang shrimp.

Mills Catering is offering the kind of Thanksgiving meal options that will pull you right back to your childhood at your grandma’s house. From a cheese ball to butterscotch pudding to green bean casserole, they’re rolling out the big nostalgia guns, and you can order one dish or order everything from the turkey, gravy and cranberry relish. It’s been a tough year and there’s nothing wrong with calling in the professionals, especially when the photos on the online menu have this much comedic payoff.

If you’ve missed gazing lovingly at all the beef, pork, duck and fish at Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944), be advised that they’re open again to in-store guests, though they ask that you politely maintain the five-person limit in the store.