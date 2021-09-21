The Feed: Shoyu Shop, The Healthy Food Cafe, and More

Shoyu Shop, a pop-up ramen joint started by Kyle Humphreys, is now stationed more permanently at Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.) in Irvington. Humphreys will serve fresh ramen in limited quantities at Strange Bird starting at 5 p.m. The Japanese-inspired comfort food is dine-in only to preserve quality, and any selection can be made vegetarian or vegan. Get there fast—Humphreys makes only 75 bowls of ramen a day, Wednesday through Saturday.

A soft opening last Thursday re-introduced clean eaters to The Healthy Food Cafe (1155 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-476-2361), back in business at a new location following flooding and a series of repairs in July 2020. Through video updates, owner Erica Bryant took followers through the transition while posting teasers of her meals to keep viewers hungry for the reopen. Now, the work has come to fruition, and Bryant will be serving up seasonal and local ingredients in meals that are organic and often vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free.

Fountain Square restaurant and wine bar The Wine Market (1110 Shelby St., 317-493-1010) has changed its name to Wine Market and Table and moved into the former Pioneer spot. The new Shelby Street location will open with an expanded menu on October 8 (the market will remain closed until the relocation is finished).

On October 9, Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company (647 Virginia Ave., 317-423-9697) and its Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company Charitable Foundation will celebrate the shop’s 12-year anniversary with a 7 a.m.–to–5 p.m. silent auction benefiting ProAct Indy, a nonprofit that gives underprivileged youths the resources they need to succeed.

Looking for a great local cookbook? Indy resident and former Master Chef contestant Tanorria Askew is releasing Staples + 5: 100 Simple Recipes to Make the Most of Your Pantry on Nov. 2. The co-host of the Black Girls Eating podcast aims to maximize pantry essentials like rice and flour and empower busy people to be more confident cooks. With much of her work focused on social justice, Askew hopes to reach communities of color, especially where food deserts are present.

This fall, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch will join the 20-plus vendors and restaurants at The Amp food hall.