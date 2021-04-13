The Feed: Side Door Bagel’s New Location, Fountain Burrito, And More

If you’ve been following the glow-up of Josh Greeson’s Side Door Bagel—bagels and schmears literally sold out of the side door at Amelia’s, where Greeson was working—you know that its deliveries have exploded. Finally, the business has burst its side hustle britches and is transitioning to a brick-and-mortar shop of its own at 10th and Dorman streets, as was announced on social media to much fanfare last week. It’ll be a few months until the buildout is complete.

Fountain Square is home to a new burrito shop, Fountain Burrito Bar and Grill (1261 Shelby St., 317-974-9802). You can grab a burrito and margarita, and step outside for a game of Jenga (and maybe bocce ball and cornhole in the future) in the former B’s Po Boy location.

Sam Chamsine opened the counter style-Italian restaurant I Tre Mori (8220 E. 106th St., Fishers, 317-436-8739) about a month ago, focusing on pizza and pasta, with authentic gelato and mini cannoli.

Foundation Coffee’s (4565 Marcy Ln., 317-932-3737) spring menu is in full swing, with a chocolate marzipan latte worth stopping for. You can get it either hot or iced, along with the cereal milk latte and the Meyer lemon lavender latte. The breakfast sandwich has gotten an upgrade, too, featuring apple-sage turkey sausage, chive-and-garlic egg, pepper jelly, and pimento cheese on a scratch biscuit.

Tulip Tree Creamery (6330 Corporate Dr., 317-331-5469) is back to teaching in-person cheesemaking classes with four mozzarella classes on April 18, 22, 28, and May 8. These are fun BYOB classes limited to 10 participants in which you get a hands-on learning experience with making cheese, plus a 10-percent discount on any butters and cheeses you purchase, along with the cheese you make and take with you. Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.

Upland Brewing Co. released its Pawpaw Sour Ale over the weekend, made with over a half-pound of the native fruit and then aged over wood, resulting in a sour beer with tropical, fruity notes. The pawpaw is sometimes called the Indiana banana, given its soft texture and high starch and sugar content.