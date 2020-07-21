The Feed: Simplicity’s Cold-Pressed Cocktails, RFD Franklin Reopens, And More

Simplicity cold-pressed juices has teamed up with the Hotel Tango folks on three new bottled cocktails made from fresh juice and locally made spirits. The niche cocktails don’t have any added sugars, which basically makes them health food. You can pick up the ready-to-drink cocktails—Whiskey Smash, Paloma Perfection, and Pink Vodka—at the Carmel Market District, and be ready for cocktail hour with the twist of a cap and a glass of ice.

Greiner’s owner Lisa Moyer has purchased the rights to Der Pretzel Wagon food truck.

Cunningham Restaurant Group has done some updating to one of its flagship brands, with Mesh (725 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9600) staff using the COVID downtime to revamp the interior and the menu. Mesh was one of the first restaurants to set up on Mass Ave and helped usher in a new era of cultural buzz that defines the avenue now. Look for new menu items such as the Kung Pao Calamari and the comforting Amish Chicken served over velvety smoked blue cheese potato puree.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) chef Abbi Merriss will be hosting a virtual cooking class on July 23 with Wilson Daniels’ Alessandro Boga, purveyor of Italian wines for the brand. Each course will be paired with one of three bottles (full bottles, included in your ticket price), along with an exploration of wine from the region. Your ticket will also include all of the ingredients needed to create dishes along with Merriss.

RFD Franklin (55 W. Madison St., Franklin, 317-733-7333) is open again. Hours will be limited to 5–9 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday and 5–10 p.m. Friday–Saturday. They’ve got a couple of new menu items, such as the tender beef tips appetizer, and are encouraging diners to call ahead so staff can make sure you are seated safely without too much wait.

Last weekend, Irvington newcomer Heartbreaker hosted a popup at the neighboring Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.). The new restaurant will be taking the spot of The Mug, specializing in “breakup burgers” that’ll make you forget all about your unrequited love. Last weekend, they put up some of the future menu and this weekend, it’s all about ice cream.

Espresso and tea shop Della Leva (8220 E. 106th St., Fishers) is the latest to fall to the COVID-19 crisis. Favored by northsiders for its wealth of coffee varieties and exotic teas, Della Leva’s closure will leave a big hole in a side of town that needs all the indie coffee options it can get.

Joella’s Hot Chicken is growing again, this time with a new store right at the border between Carmel and Westfield at 2554 E. 146th St. At a time when restaurant workers need work, an opening is a welcome development, as is the famous Joella’s grand opening promotion: The first 100 people in line at a new store get free hot chicken for a year. The company is planning for this promotion to go on as planned, with some updated guidelines to allow social distancing to keep patrons safe. Training will begin in early August with an as-yet-unannounced opening date sometime in the weeks after.