The Feed: Downtown Social Cantina, Castleton MOTW, And More

Taco and tequila joint Social Cantina ​(148 S. Illinois St., 317-218-3342)​ opened its newest location in downtown Indy, inside the former Mikado. The locally based restaurant blends traditional taco recipes with modern Mexican street food.

​MOTW Coffee and Pastries will add a third location by the end of 2022. The latest stop will be in Castleton and will feature MOTW’s first drive-thru.

Stacco House (834 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0113) is the newest offering from the owners of Mammamia Gelato, which closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant offers authentic Italian cuisine, including rigatoni and meatballs, Roman-style pizza, and focaccia​.

To raise money for Fork Over Change, St. Elmo Steak House (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636) is selling personalized bricks to be installed outside the steakhouse in spring of 2023. Fork Over Change offers relief to restaurant employees facing financial hardships.

The JCC Indianapolis will host a talk between journalist and author Micheline Maynard and Indy restaurant owner Martha Hoover on November 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Maynard is known for her book, Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built a Corner Deli into a Global Food Community. The event will be $10, with registration required.

Fort Wayne chef Sean Richardson (who worked alongside former Joseph Decuis chef Aaron Butts at The Golden) will host a pop-up on October 14 at Fortezza Coffee (819 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, 260-203-4103). Titled Rune, the eight-course meal will cost $100 per person and include a cameo by Milktooth founder/Beholder chef, Jonathan Brooks.

Taxman Brewing Co. announced its latest venture: Pizza and Libations (75 N. Baldwin St., Bargersville​​). The restaurant aims to be family-friendly while offering pizza and an array of cocktails, global wines, and local craft beers. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of October, and hiring for all positions is open.

Indiana’s first Cinnaholic (1350 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-663-8637)​ debuts on September 30. To celebrate the grand opening, customers can stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any of their famous plant-based cinnamon rolls for $2.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream (370 N. New Jersey St., 317-995-0209)​ started welcoming guests to its first Indy location on September 22. The chain focuses on creating jobs for people with​ various disabilities.

Black Leaf Vegan (335 W. 9th St., 317-560-4222) ​announced an opening date of October 8. The Black-owned family business specializes in vegan soul food and has been a staple Indy food truck since 2020.

Nowhere Special (608 Massachusetts Ave.), the newest bar from Dan and Anna Cage, who also have ownership in Ambrosia, Bocca, and Commodore, will open in early 2023 in the underground spot once occupied by Libertine Liquor Bar.​