The Feed: Strange Bird, 3 Floyds, and More

AWWW, SHUCKS Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd., 317-550-4115) oyster classes are back, with Neal Warner, self-proclaimed oyster enthusiast, as the bivalve instructor. Learn to shuck safely, explore different species and growing regions, and learn ways to serve oysters on the half shell at your own gathering this season. Tickets include oysters to practice with (and enjoy) during class, with cocktails available to purchase.

CHEF KISS Two-time James Beard Award nominee Aaron Butts is now chef and owner of Bistro Nota (620 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, 260-488-6682). Butts adds his extensive experience in farm-to-table dining to this cozy, French twist on Midwestern cuisine.

FROM COZY TO CLASSY Wolfpack Restaurant Group reopened its original concept, Nyla’s (211 Park St., Westfield, 317-763-5412), this month in Westfield’s restaurant row. The precursor to their chain, Wolfie’s Grill, the reinvented Nyla’s features a more elevated dining experience than the small family grill.

LIFT YOUR GLASS 3 Floyds Brewing (9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, 219-238-6815) is set to open a new, highly anticipated taproom at their brewery in Munster in 2024. The destination will be located on their multi-acre campus and feature indoor and outdoor bars, a restaurant, and a retail kiosk