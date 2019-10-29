The Feed: Strangebird, Siam Square, And More

Strangebird (128 S. Audubon Rd.) debuts on Thursday, bringing “a neighborhood rum bar that leans a bit tiki” to the former Bonna Station location in Irvington.

After a two-month hiatus, Fletcher Place pioneer Siam Square (936 Virginia Ave., 317-636-8424) reopened this week with a new modern look inside and out (created by local designer Nikki Sutton) and a new counter-service model.

King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) continues its pop-up streak this Sunday with a bar and kitchen takeover by Adam Ditter and Scott Lowe, who helmed the Asian-themed LongBranch for six glorious months in 2017.

Last week, Sun King Brewery opened its Sun King Broad Ripple Tap Room (1021 Broad Ripple Ave.) Diners at the family-friendly outpost can sip on Sun King beers, handcrafted cocktails featuring spirits from Sun King’s Carmel distillery, and non-alcoholic slushies.

Hinata Japanese Restaurant (130 E. Washington St.), a multi-course concept coming to downtown Indy, moved its scheduled November launch to February (at the earliest), factoring in construction delays and the setbacks involved in getting a working visa for its Japanese chef.

Smoking Goose (407 Dorman St., 317-638-6328) released a line of ready-to-eat, four-compartment charcuterie Snack Packs. Among the combinations: an Old School Salumi Pack, a Batali Pack (which includes the meats and cheese that are piled on Goose the Market’s Batali Sandwich), a small-batch Cheese Pack (hunks of Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheddar, Jacobs & Brichford Everton, Point Reyes Farmstead Blue, and Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog), a Tapas Pack, and a vegan Antipasto Pack.

The east side’s Kasai Sushi Bar, demolished by fire in June, is relocating across the street, to the building that once housed Zelma’s Restaurant. The space is currently undergoing a remodel.

Florida-based, historic auto–themed burger restaurant Ford’s Garage (13193 Levinson Ln., Noblesville, 317-878-3673) expects to open a Hamilton Town Center location late next month.

Michigan’s Ellison Brewing Co. (501 Madison Ave.) hopes to open its third location in the old Tow Yard Brewing spot by November.

MENU CHANGES

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100) has a Flavors of Fall Menu that includes a burrata appetizer with apple and raisin jam, PEI mussels in a white wine–apple cider broth, duck confit fall salad, and apple-walnut bread pudding with cinnamon gelato.