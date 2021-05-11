The Feed: Studio C, Tinker Street, and More

Studio C had its last day of service on Saturday. The restaurant project from chef Greg Hardesty has been many things in its short lifetime, from a doughnut pop-up shop for Indy Dough to one of the best little boutique wine shops in the city. Hardesty’s fight against leukemia also continues, and you can show your support by bidding in the silent auction benefiting Hardesty and his family. Prizes range from cheesemaking at Tulip Tree Creamery to a private tour and tasting at 8th Day Distillery.

Mass Ave’s Tini just finished a full kitchen remodel and is welcoming the Misfit Indy pop-up back as its resident restaurant-in-residence. Adam Ditter and Jordan Wiler’s Korean-fusion concept has been a big hit since it kicked off mid-pandemic, making everything from cold kimchi noodles to Korean fried chicken steam buns.

Grounded Plant & Floral is having a pop-up plant sale at Public Greens in Broad Ripple, benefitting the Patachou Foundation’s child nutrition programs. You’ve got a generous window of time (May 12–15, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. and May 16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) to pick your faves.

Tinker Street is back, inviting guests to enjoy their new chef and dishes on May 18. For neighbors near 16th Street, the absence has been a notable one during the pandemic, and there was a question as to whether the restaurant would reopen at all. They’ve reconfigured the tiny restaurant to allow social distancing, making it an “even more intimate” space for diners. Reservations for opening night are sure to be limited, and they’ll announce on their social media when they officially open their books to take them.

Irvington has gained another restaurant as Boujie Biscuit is open for business in the Irving Theater building. Owner Cyndi Joyner relocated the shop from the Louisville area, specializing in the southern classic breadstuff served as “biscuit boxes.” Her hulking, scratch-made squares are served with a variety of toppings. Consider the Farmhouse, a spinach-tomato frittata under sausage gravy, cheese sauce, bacon pieces, and avocado, or the Caribbean Sea, swimming in lobster, shrimp, and crab meat in a mild or spicy curry bisque.