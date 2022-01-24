The Feed: Sully’s Grill, Yay Donuts, And More

On January 29, Sullivan’s Hardware (6955 N. Keystone Ave., 317-255-9230) invites you to explore the nuts and bolts of meat-free dining with its Vegetarian Wine Dinner experience. From cauliflower ceviche to mango crème brulé, each course is paired with a wine selected by chef Rachel Hoover and her team. Buy tickets here.

Devour Indy begins today, giving you a chance to check off some bucket-list restaurants at discount prices. The twice-yearly event runs through February 6, with more than 100 restaurants participating. For a full list, click here.

Yay Donuts, located inside Rick’s Cooking School (11850 Allisonville Rd., 317-779-5159) is venturing to the savory side by adding pork adobo and sweet chili chicken bao sandwiches to the menu on Saturdays 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

An unassuming strip mall in Greenwood is now home to Le Croissant French Bakery (916 E. Main St., 317-360-9263), where the fresh-baked breads, flaky pastries, and quiches have been getting rave reviews and selling out daily since it opened this month.

Brunch is back at Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180), and they’re making it interesting. Served every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m.–1 p.m., the new brunch menu features unique items with names like Shakshuka Chimi, Croque Waylon, and Kimchi Tots. They do dine-in and to go.