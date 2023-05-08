The Feed: Sun King Brewing, Cone + Crumb, And More

Visit Indy has partnered with Sun King Brewing to launch the Indy Pale Ale (a riff on IPA), now available in cans and on draft at Central Indiana Sun King locations.

Westfield ice cream shop Cone + Crumb plans to reopen inside its parent company, Rail Cafe & Market (3400 Nancy St., Westfield, 317-763-1376) later this month.

The Philippines Cultural Community Center (4141 S. East St.)) will host a night market on May 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests to the event, part of AAPI Heritage Month, can enjoy after-hours food, crafts, and art.

Replacing downtown nightclub Taps & Dolls, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreau (247 S. Meridian St., 463-252-9255) is set to open on May 15.

The revamped Stutz building (1060 N. Capitol Ave.) is throwing a block party on May 21, showcasing its new look and new tenants with food and live music from noon to 8 p.m.