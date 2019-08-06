The Feed: Sun King, Grindstone On The Monon, And More

Sun King Brewery plans to take over Scott Wise’s recently shuttered Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company spot. The family-friendly Sun King Broad Ripple Tap Room is projected to open this fall following a renovation.

Grindstone on the Monon (17470 Wheeler Road, Westfield, 317-763-1100), a new contemporary elegant concept from the Clancy’s family, is scheduled to open August 12.

On Thursday, Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) hosts a $70 Dessert Dinner Experience (consider the $100 upgrade to a seat at the Chef’s Table). The evening includes six courses (think creme brulee doughnut and bleu cheese marshmallow) composed by chefs Ben Hardy and Matt Steinbronn, along with paired spirits.

The Taiwan tea craze is taking aim at downtown Indy. Later this month, West Lafayette’s LaTea Bubble Tea Lounge will open a location on Mass Ave, featuring pastries, comfort snacks, and the owner’s family recipe for boba.

Build-your-own salad chain Green District plans to open an Indiana outpost in Fishers by the end of this month.