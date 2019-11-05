The Feed: Sun King’s Triumph Showroom, Taxman, And More

Triumph Indianapolis announced that it will lease space at Sun King Brewery’s downtown location to operate a 4,500-square-foot “destination dealership” featuring Triumph motorcycles, clothing, parts and accessories, a service department, a coffeehouse, and a display of vintage Triumph motorcycles.

The CityWay Taxman Brewing Company (310 S. Delaware St.)—the Bargersville-based brewery’s third location—is set to open this Friday, in an renovated livery building that dates back to the 1850s.

Burger-and-shake joint Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343) introduced a new menu item this week, a broasted chicken breast sandwich with pickles and white barbecue sauce.

Last weekend, boutique ice cream maker Lick showed off its spiffy new packaging and brand overhaul created by Flatland Kitchen, the local design team behind Love Handle, Field Brewing, and Strange Bird.

Chef Sarah Gavigan of Otaku Ramen in Nashville, Tenn., returns to Indy on Nov. 16 for a second ramen pop-up with Patachou Inc. at 115 E. 49th St. The ladle drops at 1 p.m.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that Flat12 Bierwerks (414 Dorman St., 317-426-5851) will change its name to Rad Brewing Co. Owner Jason Wuerfel also announced that a portion of the profits will go to youth sports in Indianapolis.