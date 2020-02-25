The Feed: Sundry And Vice, Fried Chicken At General American Donut, And More

Bottleworks District has gained two more standout dining and coffee options, as Geronimo Hospitality announced new tenants Certain Feelings Coffee Company and cocktail bar Sundry and Vice. The former coffee outfit is the newest venture from the Provider/Strange Bird/Coat Check family, while Sundry and Vice will be expanding from their flagship location in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. Both will be joining The Garage, downtown’s first food hall with a current roster of 18 food and drink options.

Blu Moon Café is closing its doors as a restaurant and going into catering full-time. Owners Shelley and Brian Jordan announced last week that they will still be offering their menu of chef-driven casual favorites without the hustle of keeping their cafe open in the Indiana Design Center. Keep checking this space to see what replaces it.

Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) is offering a very limited release of the holy grail of Easter hams. These beautiful hogs get “cured under Maker’s Mark handmade Kentucky straight bourbon plus ginger beer made with real cane sugar … and allspice, cloves, cinnamon, black peppercorns,” smoked over three different hardwoods, and fancy enough to cut into steaks and serve at a fancy brunch. If you want one, reserve it right now.

MENU CHANGES

It’s Lenten season, so keep your eyes peeled for meatless menu rollouts like Metro Diner’s fish and chips plate. The national chain of old school diners is kicking off the pre-Easter season with a whole slate of meatless brunch and dinner options, with the $9.99 Fish Fry plate available Fridays.

General American Donut Co. (827 S. East St., 317-964-0744) is adding fried chicken to the menu and opening for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. From bone-in broasted chicken to chicken sandwiches, these pressure-fried birds come out extra juicy on the inside and extra crispy on the outside. Belly up for “The Indiana,” served on a biscuit with blueberry jam and corn butter. Also new: hand-cut fries, chili, coleslaw, and other vegan and non-vegan items.