The Feed: Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants, COVID-19 Updates, And More

Foodies looking for a way to help Indy’s black community should check out the list of black-owned hospitality businesses compiled by Eat Here Indy, which covers everything from dinner to dessert. One of the easiest ways to help right now is to redirect some of your regular spending habits toward black-owned businesses, whether that means ordering a Woodstock pizza from The Missing Brick (6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557), stocking up on bottles of Trap Buttah from Chef Oya’s The Trap (3355 N Keystone Ave., 317-762-6172), buying enough Backyard BBQ (317-413-8874) to feed the extended family, or treating yourself to a gourmet ice cream sandwich from TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth (8660 Purdue Rd., 317-744-9764).

Protests rocked the downtown area over the weekend, just days before the city planned to begin a new phase of reopening after the COVID-19 crisis. (June 1 heralded the reopening of indoor dining at 50 percent capacity, with social distancing and mask recommendations still in place.) As several downtown restaurant shop fronts were damaged during late-night rioting, some of the openings have been postponed for repairs. The downtown Jack’s Donuts (135 W. Market St., 317-426-5930) took significant damage, with both front windows smashed sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning. This location is closed indefinitely until repairs can be made to the front windows and some equipment.

Both downtown locations of Cafe Patachou (225 W. Washington St., 317-632-0765) and Napolese (30 S. Meridian St., 317-635-0765) suffered heavy damage and will remain closed indefinitely, awaiting repairs. Owner Martha Hoover, who has been vocal about standing with the protesters, is currently searching for a black artist from the Indianapolis area to paint a mural on the plywood protecting the restaurant’s windows temporarily. If you know someone or are that someone, DM Café Patachou on Instagram.

Commissary Barber & Barista (304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121) also sustained some damage, while owners helped treat protesters’ wounds and handed out milk to rinse out the eyes of pepper-sprayed protesters. They are opening their barbershop today as usual and ask patrons to bring a mask. Takeout coffee service will remain in full swing.

COVID-19 claimed another business this week, as The Dancing Donut (1134 E. 54th St., 317-737-1751) announced its permanent closure last week. They will continue to sell their toroidal treats until 1 p.m. on June 7. TDD never caught up to the popularity of its sister brand, The Flying Cupcake, which remains in business at all locations.